Firearms, drugs and stolen property seized in Hawkes Bay
Police have seized firearms, drugs and stolen property at Raupunga in Hawke’s Bay and charged two people on Friday.
A statement said Wairoa Police searched properties in the area as part of Operation Cobalt, which aimed to crack down on gangs and look for people with warrants to arrest.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and failing to stop for red/blue flashing lights and will appear in Wairoa District Court on Saturday, while another man has been charged with cannabis and firearms offences.
“These arrests and search warrants should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law,” a police spokesperson said.