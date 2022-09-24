Firearms, drugs and stolen property seized in Hawkes Bay

Police have seized firearms, drugs and stolen property at Raupunga in Hawkes Bay.

Police have seized firearms, drugs and stolen property at Raupunga in Hawke’s Bay and charged two people on Friday.

A statement said Wairoa Police searched properties in the area as part of Operation Cobalt, which aimed to crack down on gangs and look for people with warrants to arrest.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and failing to stop for red/blue flashing lights and will appear in Wairoa District Court on Saturday, while another man has been charged with cannabis and firearms offences.

“These arrests and search warrants should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law,” a police spokesperson said.