Pedestrian dies in hospital a day after Gisborne crash

A pedestrian has died following a serious crash involving three vehicles on State Highway 35.

Police were alerted to the crash, at the intersection of Awapuni and Stanley Roads in Awapuni, Gisborne at around 10am on Friday.

Police media informed the pedestrian was taken to Gisborne Hospital, where they died on Saturday.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing, police media said.

