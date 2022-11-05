'Please be careful': Fireworks confirmed as cause of Te Mata peak blaze

The fire seen from the trig at the top of Te Mata Peak, south of Hastings, on Friday at 8.45pm.

Fireworks are to blame for an overnight blaze that broke out on Hawke’s Bay’s Te Mata Peak, and the fire services is asking people to take care to avoid more call-outs on Guy Fawkes.

A young person is helping police with the investigation into the blaze and police said they are not looking for anyone else. No arrests have been made.

Witnesses to the scrub fire were convinced fire works were to blame – and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) confirmed the scrub fire was the result of fireworks being set off. Ten fire trucks were called to the scrub fire, and it took more than two hours to put out.

Havelock North resident Colin Barriff was at the peak on Friday night, showing visiting friends one of Hawke’s Bay’s most popular tourist attractions when he noticed “young fellas” were letting of fireworks further down in the car park.

READ MORE:

* Dry conditions and high winds creating 'extreme' fire risk in Christchurch

* Otago bushfire contained, investigators working to determine cause

* Change in weather brings relief for Canterbury fire crews fighting two blazes overnight



BROOK SABIN The view from Te Mata peak is a popular tourist attraction for Hawke's Bay.

One of the fireworks set the scrub alight almost immediately, Barriff says – but the group in the car park didn’t notice, and continued to light new fireworks. From the peak people yelled at them to stop.

Do you know more? Send your newstips, photos and videos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

“They weren’t thinking about what they were doing,” he said. The group “took off” immediately when they realised the peak was on fire.

Barriff called the fire service. “You could see the flames coming up over the top of the peak. It started to catch quite high up the peak and apparently spread further down. There was a lot of smoke, a lot of flames.”

He said it’s not safe for fireworks to be freely available, pointing out this is not the first time Te Mata has caught fire around November 5. The fire would have diverted the fire resources away from more important jobs.

“Hawke’s Bay is so dry, it’s not a safe place to be letting off fireworks. We’ve tested this theory and there are fires.”

FENZ group manager Gordy Foster said the fire was an important reminder ahead of Guy Fawkes.

“Please be careful with your fireworks this Guy Fawkes. You don’t want to be the person responsible for starting a fire, damaging property or hurting someone by not being careful with fireworks,” he said.

He encouraged people to check the conditions and not light fireworks if it was too windy or dry.

Chairperson of the Te Mata Peak Trust Board, Mike Devonshire, said the fire was “extremely disappointing” and there was clear signage about the fireworks ban on the peak which people were choosing to ignore.

He thanked the firefighters for doing an outstanding job and said it was lucky the peak was not yet “tinder dry” as it was at the height of summer. ”I’m no politician but the sooner fireworks are not freely available, the better.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Mike Devonshire says the fire is disappointing and there is clear signage that fireworks are banned from Te Mata peak. (File photo)

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council would close the road to Te Mata peak at 7pm on Guy Fawkes’ night, as a preventative measure against further fireworks.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said firefighters were called to the peak, located near Havelock North in Hawke’s Bay, at 8.37pm on Friday, and spent more than two hours fighting the blaze.

Access to the peak was closed as 10 fire trucks battled the scrub blaze. FENZ said the fire didn’t threaten any houses but urged the public to avoid the area.

Earlier in the week, a fire that threatened a campsite and burned across more than 200 hectares in coastal northern Canterbury, was said to have been started by a teenager lighting fireworks.