Serious crash closes SH2 north of Napier

One person is critically injured and another has serious injuries after a crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 2 north of Napier on Tuesday.

Police were called to the crash near Tangoio about 10.10 am.

As of 1.05pm SH2 was closed between Whirinaki and Devil’s Elbow and police said the road was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency said no detour was available about the crash site between Tangoio Settlement Rd and Aropaoanui Rd.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

