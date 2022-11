A person is critically injured and another has serious injuries after a crash on SH2 near Tangoio, north of Napier. (File photo).

One person is critically injured and another has serious injuries after a crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 2 north of Napier on Tuesday.

Police were called to the accident near Tangoio about 10.10 am.

The section of SH2 between Whirinaki and Devil’s Elbow reopened at 2.40pm.