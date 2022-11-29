Knife sought in Napier murder inquiry

The incident happened on Nuffield Ave in Napier about 4.25am on November 18.

Police are looking for a knife in relation to the death of a Napier woman earlier this month.

Arohaina Henare, who was 34, was found unresponsive at an address on Nuffield Ave in Marewa in the morning of November 18. She died at the scene.

A 48-year-old man was later arrested and charged with murder.

Supplied Police are looking for a knife similar to the one pictured in relation to the death of Arohaina Henare

Detective Sergeant Emmet Lynch said residents living between Whitmore Park and the Marewa shops should check their properties for a stainless steel kitchen knife.

Information could be shared with Police on 105 or through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221118/1878.