Hastings council pays $8.5m for two inner city buildings to expand arts precinct

The City Fitness building in Hastings has been bought by Hastings District Council.

Hastings District Council has paid $8.5 million for two inner-city buildings with the intention of expanding the city’s arts and culture precinct.

The council revealed on Friday that it had paid $7.5m for the property currently occupied by CityFitness Gym at 340 Heretaunga St East, opposite the recently refurbished Toitoi Municipal Building.

But it won’t be coming into council hands soon – CityFitness has a long-term lease with 12 years yet to run.

READ MORE:

* Hastings City Council to consult members of the public on Māori wards

* Civic Square vision proposes new green spaces, pedestrian routes connecting city and waterfront

* Police to meet with gang members and community after Hastings stabbing



This building is alongside the site earmarked to be developed into the Hawke’s Bay Collection, Storage, Research and Archive Centre.

The council also paid $1m for the former church at 305 Heretaunga St East that adjoins the Municipal Building.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the purchases were a strategic decision to help achieve a vision of expanding an arts precinct.

GOOGLE A building on Heretaunga St East, which used to house a church, has been purchased by Hastings District Council.

When the community was consulted on the future of the Opera House, Plaza and Municipal Building in 2016, the feedback led to a vision for these buildings and surrounding area to become an arts precinct, catering for a range of activities, from music and dance to theatre and food, Hazlehurst said.

“Our council’s long-term aspirations for this area of the city are for it to be an arts and culture hub, driving increased vibrancy and vitality in our city,” she said.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the purchases were a strategic decision to help achieve a vision of expanding an arts precinct. (File photo)

“Acquiring these properties is an intergenerational opportunity to support our community’s vision for Toitoi – giving us options in terms of any future development in this area that support that vision,” Hazlehurst said.

There were presently no definite plans made for these buildings, but “they offered potential space for expanded arts and culture activities, as well as commercial ones such as conferences and other events some time in the future,” she said.

Council will consider future use opportunities for the old church in the coming months.

The purchases were un-budgeted and financed through debt funding.