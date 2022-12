Several people are seriously injured in a car crash in Maraenui in Napier on Tuesday.

Police were called to the intersection of Barnard Ave and Bledisloe Rd at 7.50pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) communications shift supervisor Jill Webley​ said three crews from Napier Fire Station attended the incident, and one person was rescued from the wreckage.

Motorists had been to told to avoid the area.