Napier City Council appoints new chief executive

Napier City Council has appointed a new chief executive officer.

The role will be filled by Louise Miller, who was chief executive officer of Kaipara District Council from September 2018 until October 2022.

Miller was spoken of highly by Kaipara mayor Jason Smith when she announced her resignation in July last year.

Smith said: “Louise builds bridges rather than walls and the results of that show through the council now.”

Mayor Kirsten Wise said she was thrilled with Miller’s appointment.

“We have a work programme ahead of us that will require a high calibre of talent, commitment to our shared goals and a future-focused mindset,” Wise said.

The council’s last chef executive, Steph Rotarangi was in the role for just 18 months when she resigned abruptly in July last year.