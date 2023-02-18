'It was like a tsunami': Family of five's harrowing escape from destroyed Pakowhai

Pakowhai is one of the hardest hit areas around Napier.

Steve Tipu got home from the night shift at 7am. His wife Karen had just pulled a nappy onto their 2-year-old. It had been raining all night and the Ngaruroro River, about 500m across the paddocks from their house, was high and rising.

“I think we had better start packing,” he said.

The caregiver at Roopu a Iwi Trust went to the shed to get a gas bottle. When he looked up, he saw a woman hoofing down a side road towards their driveway with two horses, screaming. “Get out of here! Get the kids and run!”

Karen, on the front steps, felt her heart stop.

“It was like a tsunami coming down the road, there was a wall of water behind her,” she says.

Steve (Ngati Kahungunu) grabbed their foster children, aged 2 and 6, carrying them into the back of one car, while Karen and their 18-year-old son leapt into the other vehicle.

Steve drove first, and when he reached the end of their driveway – about ten metres – he plunged into floodwaters that submerged the car and turned left, aiming for the bridge.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The Tipu Family, in Pakowhai, have lost everything in Cyclone Gabrielle. They are caregivers, and have raised eight foster children in their family home.

The land from their house slopes upwards to the Chesterhope bridge, so he figured if they made it there they might make it across.

“I was just hoping and praying the car wouldn’t stall,” he said.

Behind him, a terrified Karen saw Steve had made it up onto bridge, where the raging river was seamless. There was no road.

“I thought, ‘Do I go over, do I go over?’ and a little voice said to me ‘Just floor it’.”

She and her son screamed for the length of two football fields.

By the time they made it to the police cordon on the other side, their house had been swallowed up.

On Friday morning, they returned, and kindly welcomed Stuff inside to share what survivors in flood-ravaged areas have to contend with.

“Part of me was hoping there might be something left, that maybe the water didn’t get inside,” said Karen, surveying a family home that has been destroyed.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Karen Tipu sifts through what is left of their belongings in their whare in Pakowhai after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The walls were once white. Now they are streaked with mud.

A teddy bear is submerged in the lounge. A Bible travelled from a bookshelf to the bathroom, where it is sandwiched under a toilet seat.

Tiny smiling faces on the wall, some of the 28 children the Pakowhai couple have fostered over the years, are streaked and sodden.

Eight of those children were raised in this rental house, where the caregivers have lived for three years. It is the closest house to the Ngaruroro River on the northern side.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The remains of the Tipu property after floodwaters receded. By Friday they could return.

The river had burst its two banks on either side, and the Tipu’s house was caught in the middle. If they had stayed, they would not have been safe even on the roof.

“I just imagine if we had been here in the middle of the night, or in the dark, we are just so grateful to be alive,” Karen said.

“We are still coming to terms with how we got out, how we survived.”

Their wedding photos are gone. All their belongings. A bunch of peach-coloured roses, which Steve, who works as a kaimanaaki for rangatahi in temporary accommodation, had brought home for Karen on Tuesday morning for Valentine’s Day, was the only item in the same place they left it when they fled. The yard is covered in silt. The swimming pool is a fetid lake.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The lounge room of the Tipu’s home. It was completely swallowed by floodwater.

“Where do we start?” Steve said.

“There have been a lot of awesome memories in here, but it’s all shattered now. It’s overwhelming, it’s devastating, it’s traumatic.

“We have to go away and think about what we’ve seen and experienced, because it has impacted our senses. I’m not too sure what we’re going to do, to be honest. It’s all gone.”

They have been staying on the floor of a family member’s office in Hastings, and a friend had offered a motorhome for last night. But they are officially homeless, registering on a list at the Hastings Sports Centre among hundreds of other displaced families.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Steve Tipu wades through the lounge.

In Pakowhai, almost all the houses from the bridge to State Highway 2 between Napier and Hastings are uninhabitable.

On Friday, shocked families returned to collect valuables and secure their properties, running on adrenaline and the help of kind strangers.

“Do you want some baking?” a woman called from the road, doing cookie deliveries to the rural community as cars streamed past. It is the first time the route has been open since Tuesday.

But while locals are praising the Civil Defence effort, they are also asking why they weren’t alerted earlier.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI When Karen Tipu stood on her front porch, the water was a couple of inches deep. Minutes later their house was swamped after the river burst it’s banks.

While Steve received a Civil Defence text on Tuesday morning, it didn’t state Pakowhai among the list of places to be evacuated, and it came far too late – minutes before they were swamped.

The river had been high before but there was nothing to suggest this would happen, Karen said. When Steve got home from work, there was only a couple of inches of water on the ground outside. “It just happened so fast. Pakowhai should have been on the list, and it wasn’t.”

For now, still in shock, there is work to be done in salvaging what little they have. “We will arise from this, we will get there,” says Karen, as Steve lifted a kid’s bike onto the trailer behind her.

“It just might take a while.”