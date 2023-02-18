Air lifeline for rural stretch of Hawke's Bay about to be cut off by no-fly zone

A stretch of road in Tutira at rural Hawke's Bay has been completely washed away.

A father hopes Civil Defence officials can reach a stretch of rural Hawke’s Bay as soon as possible to help about 100 people, including his daughter, as a no-fly zone is about to cut out their only supply route by air.

Mike McLean’s daughter lives at a farm with her partner at Heays Access Rd in the town of Tutira, near Matahorua Rd where 59-year-old woman Shona Wilson was killed by a slip.

It has been more than 48 hours since McLean got in touch with her through a satellite call, and about 100 people, including residents and tourists, have been cut off with the outside world.

“Basically they’ve got no power at their end and their farm has been absolutely devastated,” McLean said. “Most of the fencing was gone, a lot of sheep have been killed. Their water systems have all blown out ... [the road] just disappeared, washed out.

“There's quite a lot of young families up that valley up that road ... they’re running out of formula, water and nappies... the necessities for little babies.”

McLean and his wife have managed to airlift three helicopter flights of food, fuel, water, nappies and baby formula to everyone in the area through their friends in the agricultural industry who have access to helicopters.

However, those supplies are running out quickly and soon won’t be able to be replenished, as the Civil Aviation Authority has designated the airspace a temporary restricted area to facilitate rescue and recovery operations, putting another drop of three generators and other supplies during the coming week in doubt.

“They’re going through quite a bit of fuel and that’s starting to be a bit of an issue,” McLean said. “They haven’t seen any army or Civil Defence-type organisations up there at all.”

The private flights were also not a feasible long-term solution, he said.

“If we hadn’t done anything, they would have run out of food by now, they wouldn’t have any water. We’re just lucky that we’re in a position that we’ve got friends that fly choppers that can help us out and they’re doing it almost on a pro bono basis.”

John Cowpland / alphapix Hawke’s Bay has taken a battering from Cyclone Gabrielle. Pictured: Damage to the Awatoto area of Napier.

It was a stressful situation for he and his wife to be in, McLean also said, but they were grateful their daughter were doing fine.

“There’ll be lots of small communities like that up in that area which have had no contact whatsoever with anybody,” he said.

“It would be nice if somebody up there was actually coordinating things out in the rural communities ... because effectively from what we can see there’s nothing happening.”