Police investigate 'unexplained' death at Hastings home

A person died after they were found unresponsive at a home in Hastings (file photo).

A post-mortem examination will take place on Monday following a death at a home in Hastings on Saturday evening.

Senior Sergeant James Keene said the death was still being “treated as unexplained” and scene examination remained ongoing this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of a disorder at a home at Murdoch Pl in Raureka, just before 9pm.

Keene said on Sunday the person was found unresponsive and received medical assistance but died at the scene.

Inquiries to determine the circumstances of the death are ongoing.