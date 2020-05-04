Cafe helping rehabilitate prisoners part of Naenae virtual mall during Covid-19

Retailers in the Lower Hutt suburb of Naenae are being given a helping hand, with Hutt City Council and Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce establishing a virtual marketplace to support businesses.

One such businesses is Trade School Kitchen, which employees former women prisoners to help them reintegrate into the community.

The cafe also offers barista training to women in Arohata Prison.

Like many places in Naenae the cafe has had to jump hurdles as large businesses, such as the supermarket, post office, and the swimming pool, have closed their doors, meaning less foot traffic.

Monique Ford/The-Dominion-Post Nic Drew-Crawshaw, chair of Trade School Industry Trust which runs Trade School Kitchen, a place for people to test their skills and gain experience in the industry.

The virtual marketplace, online at shopnaenae.co.nz, has been established to encourage the Lower Hutt community to shop local.

The cafe is a social enterprise, part of Trade School Industries Trust, whose purpose is to provide dignified work for those who otherwise might struggle to find it.

Chair of Trade School Industries Nic Drew-Crawshaw said it was a place for people to land and prove themselves.

It had a contract with Arohata Women's Prison and Department of Corrections to train 30 female prisoners a year in barista skills , and employed up to three a year on their release.

Monique Ford/The-Dominion-Post Trade School Kitchen team member Eden Pyatt serves a customer through their temporary click and collect window.

“As we went along it was fine having a bunch of skills, but most employers are not willing to take a chance on someone with a history," Drew-Crawshaw said.

Since joining the trust late last year, Drew-Crawshaw had already seen two women, employed after upskilling in prison, go on to further work in the hospitality sector.

The closure of the Naenae pool was a huge blow for Trade School Kitchen.

“It was already a challenging spot and one of the reasons we worked so hard to get it where it was, was there would at least be people coming by.”

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said the pool left a big hole when it closed.

Monique Ford/The-Dominion-Post Trade School Kitchen used to get foot traffic from the Naenae pool, until it closed in April last year.

“We knew the impact on local retailers would be large,” he said.

Hillary Court, as the shopping centre was known, had struggled for years after the loss of the post office, bank, and supermarket, but the pool was the final straw.

“We had around 450,000 visits a year [to the pool], so obviously the foot traffic was significant, and a big part of the community as well," Barry said.

To have this platform for people to support local was important, he said, as well as creating networks between local businesses.

Matthew Tso/The-Dominion-Post The Naenae pool is closed, with plans for its replacement on hold due to Coronavirus.

Plans were underway to replace the pool with another, currently on hold due to Covid-19, as part of a $9 million plan to rejuvenate the area.

“Now our actions in supporting local businesses are more important than ever.”

Drew-Crawshaw said the coronavirus lockdown made clear the need for an online presence.

When people found the cafe online they could use the Regulr app, or text, to order contactless pickup of food and coffee.

"We took the wage subsidy and were very thankful for it, as it meant we could keep all our staff on."

Monique Ford/The-Dominion-Post Trade School Kitchen's wall of fame, featuring the names of people who contributed to getting the cafe up and running through the PledgeMe campaign .

Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Down said the need for an online marketplace became more urgent when Covid-19 struck.

“There are some amazing businesses hidden away,” she said.

Down herself met with businesses face to face over six months to discuss their needs.

“It was clear none of them had that digital presence they needed.”

When it became clear many of the businesses couldn’t do that on their own, the idea was born to pool resources to get them online together - the first online community marketplace of its kind.

“It wasn’t a Band-aid, it was a long term solution for them.”

The council's Neighbourhood Precinct Place Maker, Claire Allen, said 20 businesses were now online, with a handful more in the works to open for alert level 2.