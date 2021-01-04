Cyclist seriously injured after collision with van in Upper Hutt

Police are speaking to a van driver after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Monday. (File photo)

A male cyclist is in a serious condition after being struck by a van on an Upper Hutt highway.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 2 at River Rd, between Gibbons St and Totara Park Rd at about 8.15am Monday.

Police have been speaking with the driver of the van to establish what happened.

The cyclist was taken to Wellington Regional Hospital by Wellington Free Ambulance, while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

The southbound lane was shut for a time, but the road has since been reopened to traffic.