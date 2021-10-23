Investigation ongoing into large Lower Hutt fire

Investigations are ongoing into a large fire in Naenae, Lower Hutt

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of a large fire that tore through Wellington’s Hutt Valley hills on Friday.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said a specialist investigator was looking into the fire with police.

“As far as we’re concerned it hasn’t been deemed suspicious,” Dunbar said, though he noted this could change as more information comes to light.

Two rural fire units were on-site Saturday morning dampening hotspots.

Most Fire and Emergency resources were pulled from the site at 10pm on Friday, he said.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire had not yet been classified as extinguished.

Supplied/Amber Woolf Two helicopters were used to fight the blaze.

Two helicopters being used to put out the blaze had to move away from the fire for about 15 minutes on Friday after reports of a drone flying in the area.

The fire, which started about 4pm near Wilkie Cres, spread across 2ha of native vegetation.

Monique Prins called 111 about 4pm after noticing the fire from her deck in Kelson, overlooking Naenae.