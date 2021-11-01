Teenage girl who got septic arthritis was failed by Hutt health board - commissioner

The Health and Disability Commissioner has held Hutt Valley District Health Board responsible for failing a teenage girl, who ended up with septic arthritis. (File photo)

Hutt Valley District Health Board says it has boosted staff numbers in its emergency department by a third after a teenage girl with a sports injury ended up with septic arthritis, leading to multiple surgeries and months in hospital.

The complications she suffered in the hospital’s care mean her athletic future remains uncertain, according to a ruling released today from Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell.

The girl, who has not been named, went to Hutt Hospital’s ED twice in one day in September 2019 with increasing knee pain after playing sport. The emergency department was overloaded during her second visit that day, so she was assessed in the plaster room – which has no equipment for measuring vital signs and was not staffed by a nurse.

She was given morphine, diagnosed with a knee injury, and sent home.

The doctor who assessed her during that visit admitted he made a mistake by not going to get instruments to record her vital signs.

The teen returned to ED three days later after the pain spread to her left knee, had an X-ray, and was diagnosed with Osgood-Schlatter disease, an overuse injury that often occurs in growing adolescents.

By September 23, seven days after her first visit to ED, she returned very unwell and was finally diagnosed with septic arthritis – a rare bacterial joint infection – in both knees.

She ended up needing multiple surgeries on her knees and forearms, ICU care, contracted pneumonia, and spent months in hospital.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell says there were multiple missed opportunities in the girl’s care. (File photo)

McDowell said clinicians should have picked up what was going on.

“There were missed opportunities, particularly at the second and third consultations, to have considered alternative explanations for [the girl’s] repeated presentations with increasing pain,” McDowell’s report said.

“In my opinion, ultimately HVDHB is responsible for the inadequacies in the services provided.”

In McDowell’s report, independent emergency medicine specialist Dr Tom Jerram stated he believed the high patient caseload and staffing levels were highly likely factors in the care the girl received.

Hutt Valley’s director of medical services, Sisira​ Jayathissa​, said the DHB “unreservedly accepts” it breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Hutt Valley DHB says it is actively addressing all the Commissioner’s recommendations following the incident, and unreservedly apologised to the patient and her family. (File photo)

Following this case, the DHB was increasing both medical and nursing staff, Jayathissa said.

There has been an increase of 10 full-time positions created and filled since the review in 2019, bringing ED staffing levels to just over 43 full time positions, the DHB confirmed. These included senior doctors, junior doctors, a nurse practitioner and registered nurses.

The commissioner’s report stated the health board had rostered on an extra triage nurse to help with assessments – a role introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic response.

She recommended the hospital train clinical staff on the importance of routinely checking vital signs and considering if more serious conditions were at play.

McDowell also recommended the health board perform a random audit of 30 ED presentations to assess the recording of vital signs, discharge instructions given, and whether reviews by senior doctors were completed as appropriate, and provide a written apology to the girl and her family.

Jayathissa said the DHB was “actively addressing” all the recommendations and had already implemented new guidelines to support clinical decision-making, as well as regular audits and training.

“As we move into the future, the DHB remains focused and committed to monitoring and reviewing recommendations and outcomes.”

The commissioner’s recommendations aligned with those from the board’s own internal review, Jayathissa said.

“We would like to apologise again to the patient, and convey our sincerest regret. We are grateful for the time the family has taken to communicate with us.”