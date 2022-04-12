Two injured after car goes through fence in Lower Hutt

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition and has undergone surgery after a crash in Lower Hutt. (File photo)

One person is in serious condition after a car crashed through a fence in Lower Hutt, Wellington, on Monday night.

Police were called to the crash on Connolly St in Boulcott just after 8.30pm.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition and has undergone surgery. Another person was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

On Tuesday morning a spokesperson for Hutt Valley District Health Board confirmed both patients were in hospital. One patient was in a critical but stable condition and the other was in a stable condition.

Police are investigating. A police spokesperson said the people injured were directly involved in the crash.