Hutt City's new transport strategy refreshingly progressive, expert says

The Hutt City Council has published its Integrated Transport Strategy, which focuses on reducing the city’s carbon output, while making it easier to navigate the streets on a variety of transport modes.

Lower Hutt’s new transport strategy reflects is a refreshingly sustainable and holistic approach to getting around, a planning expert says.

Dr Imran Muhammad, associate professor of urban planning and design at Massey University, says the Hutt City Council's Integrated Transport Strategy (ITS) Whiria te muka tangata, whārikihia te Kaupapa, seems to show the council has understood how factors such as housing and the location of services affects how people move around a city.

“It’s very progressive. It’s the Holy Grail in urban planning – looking at land use and transport integration.

The strategy was adopted by the council last week, and seeks to improve the network’s efficiency in the backdrop of a traditionally car-focused approach, growing population (and congestion) and climate change threats.

Muhammad said people used transport options that were easy to use and suited their needs – connecting multi-modal options with more communities would encourage more cycling, walking and public transport use. He was “delighted” urban planning had been considered in the strategy.

The look of Lower Hutt is likely to transform under the strategy guiding the council to prioritise the integration of streets, housing and services with transport hubs and employment and activity centres, to reduce a reliance on cars.

“We’ve been going over this for years and years in university settings, but in New Zealand it’s never been put into practice.”

Massey University/Supplied Dr Iman Muhammad is impressed with Hutt City's transport strategy, saying it is refreshing to see it being integrated with urban planning.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said the plan differed from previous strategies because it took a holistic view of roads, public transport, cycling and walking.

“Previously, we haven't had a strategy that looked at bringing everything together...We were working project by project, but without an [ultimate] vision.”

Last year the council committed $406m to transport in its Long-Term Plan.

With the council having pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050, and global warming contributing directly to rising sea levels in the city, emissions reduction is at the heart of the strategy. About 56% of the city’s carbon emissions come from transport.

The strategy focuses on making non-personal vehicle use more attractive by growing the city’s walking, cycling and public transport infrastructure and linking it to the region’s other transport networks. Stats NZ figures show 47% of workers leave Lower Hutt each day, mainly for Wellington.

Muhammad said the strategy looked good on paper, but implementation in the coming years was what mattered.He pointed to national figures that show the proportion of people that cycled to work had shrunk from 2.2% to 1.6% between 2013 and 2018.

“There was a national strategy, but we’ve seen cycling going down.

“Safety is a key factor – [authorities] need to broaden their argument to show that it’s not just for middle-aged white men. How can we bring in Māori and Pasifika, immigrant groups and children?”

He said such strategies were academic until legislation and funding hurdles could be passed.