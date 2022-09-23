Hutt Valley trains back on after car crashes across tracks, delays expected

The Hutt Valley Line is suspended following an emergency incident. (File photo)

Commuters can expect delays on the Hutt Valley train line after a car crashed across the train lines this afternoon.

Initially services were suspended following the single vehicle crash. A police spokesperson said a vehicle had crashed through a barrier off the Hutt motorway, across the train line, and ended up on the water’s edge. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The incident was in Ngauranga between the Western Hutt Rd and Hutt Rd off-ramp.

“We have received clearance to run services again on the Hutt Valley line after an earlier emergency services incident. Please expect delays as we return to normal,” Metlink alert issued just before 4pm.