Driver licence testing rolls back into Upper Hutt

In 2020, Benjamin Prince, 18, said the closure of driver testing services in Upper Hutt put him at 'a significant disadvantage'.

Fulltime drivers licensing services have returned to Upper Hutt after a two-year absence.

The city’s branch of Vehicle Testing New Zealand (VTNZ) cut its licensing services in July 2020 forcing locals to head to the nearest testing centre in Lower Hutt, a 20-minute drive away.

“Many chose not to, which saw an increase in the number of people driving without a licence,” mayor Wayne Guppy said. “Living without them for so many years was a totally unsatisfactory situation and really impacted our young people, and some of our older people too.”

Guppy and Remutaka MP Chris Hipkins welcomed the return of the fulltime service to the city in a ceremony at Upper Hutt Libraries on Thursday afternoon.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Chris Hipkins, MP for Remutaka and Rachael Jobson, VTNZ operations support manager, at the reopening of licensing services in Upper Hutt.

Dean Chandler-Mills of Upper Hutt Grey Power said the move was “great to see”.

A petition by more than 1000 senior Upper Hutt residents opposed to the closure of services was presented to the Hutt City Council in 2020. At the time it seemed the call had fallen on deaf ears.

”Hip-hip hooray. It appears that somebody heard us. It’s certainly good for the elderly people here,” Chandler-Mills said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy says a lack of driver licencing services in the city is ‘totally unsatisfactory’.

Practical testing had not been available in Upper Hutt for a number of years, however the Upper Hutt VTNZ branch previously offered driver licence theory testing, renewals and other administrative services.

VTNZ Operations Support Manager Rachael Jobson said the service was shut down in response to a Waka Kotahi NZTA review of driver testing sites.

Jobson acknowledged Guppy had “long been an advocate of returning driver testing services to Upper Hutt”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff VTNZ branch in Upper Hutt was the only place in the city where people could sit driver licence theory tests and renew their licences until the service was closed in July 2020. (File photo).

VTNZ would operate its practical driver testing from the new Automobile Association site in Montgomery Cres.

There would be one driver testing officer working from the site Monday to Friday and Jobson said bookings had “flooded in”.

“We all want safer drivers on our roads, and that starts with making it easier for people in our community to access our services and start the process of getting their licence. We may look at increasing our capacity if demand continues to climb,” Jobson said.

Driver licencing services have recently been expanded in Invercargill, New Plymouth Cambridge and Auckland and practical driving tests in Matamata would be opened next week. Kumeu and Warkworth should also see new services before the end of the year.

Sue Hardiman of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the agency was seeking to reduce the barriers for everyone who wanted or needed a licence.

“We’ve heard the message from a range of community groups and leaders that driver licencing is an important service and we’re very pleased to provide Upper Hutt with a local service through our VTNZ and AA partners,” Sue said.

To book your driver test head to the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website.