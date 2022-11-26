Crash blocks southbound lane on Wellington's SH2, motorists told to expect delays
A three-car crash on State Highway 2 near Petone has caused traffic delays.
Police said they received reports of a “three-car nose to tail” crash in the southbound lane of SH2 near the Petone on ramp about 2.20pm, a spokesperson said.
She said there were no injuries.
However, the crash had caused traffic to back up as one of the vehicles needed a tow.
Waka Kotahi NZTransport Agency advised motorists that congestion was building back to Horokiwi.
”Due to a crash partially blocking the left lane, southbound road users are advised to expect delays when travelling along this route,” a notice on its website read.