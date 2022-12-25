Christmas Day baby a special occasion for new Wellington mum

Olivia Lois Caudwell-Brown was born at Hutt Hospital on Christmas Day morning at 9.42am, the first child of Beth Caudwell and her partner.

The mother of a Christmas Day baby hoped her first child would be “happy, healthy and well-rounded”.

She's the only Christmas baby at Hutt Hospital this year.

Olivia’s middle name, Lois, came from her great-grandmother on her father’s side who was the “sweetest” person one could imagine, Caudwell said. But she said she had never expected a Christmas baby.

“It’s really special,” she said. “We thought she would be a week later because often first babies apparently are – she was actually due on January 5 so she’s quite early. We're very pleased that she's arrived safely today.

“Earlier this week she decided to start making moves but it was very, very slow and drawn out. We’ve actually been here for most of the nights this week.”

The hospital staff also had a festive welcoming gift for the newborn of handmade Christmas quilts, booties and a stocking.

Olivia’s arrival was also a “really special occasion” for the rest of the family in Auckland and Hamilton, where great-grandmother Lois lives.

“It’s been really nice, being able to video call everybody and share the good news,” Caudwell said.

She hoped Olivia would be “happy, healthy and well-rounded” and good things would happen for her and other babies born around this time.

A spokesperson from Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) said four other babies were born at Wellington Regional Hospital on Christmas Day as of 5pm.