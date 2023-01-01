Phallic shape appears on lawn at upmarket Upper Hutt estate

A shape similar to a male appendage has been left beneath the sign to Riverstone Terraces in Upper Hutt.

The dubious tradition of phallic shapes being etched into lawns has risen again like a crass phoenix rising from puerile ashes – this time at Upper Hutt's well-to-do Riverstone Terraces.

The distinctive shape was spotted this week and posted on a local Facebook page, eliciting the predictable puns – "that's cocky" – as the prank entered a small but well-documented group of phalli-in-lawns.

Back in 2015, a series of penises of dubious artistic merit were etched using weedkiller into the lawn of Nelson College.

“Boys will spray weedkiller in the shape of a penis but I don't think girls will,” said then-headmaster Gary O'Shea, who doubted it was the work was from one of his own students. Digging up and re-seeding the turf would cost several thousand dollars, he said.

In 2009, it emerged that giant penises etched by weedkiller in 2007 on the playing fields at Fairfield College, Hamilton, had shown up in pictures on the Google Maps website taken two years earlier.

"There's not really much we could do about it," then-acting principal Gerhard van Dyk said.

"The caretaker took some more weedkiller and tried to camouflage it a bit."

Stuff A Google satellite picture, taken in May 2009, shows six phallic shapes etched into the grass at Fairfield College, in Hamilton.

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy reacted to the news that his city had joined the likes of Nelson and Hamilton by saying it appeared somebody had become bored over the Christmas break.

“It looks like we have some budding street artists around,” he said.

“I’m not sure if doing pictures of the male anatomy will enhance their careers.”

The Riverstone Terraces work does not show up on Google Maps’ satellite images.

Stats NZ data from 2018 shows Riverstone Terraces, above Hutt River in western Upper Hutt, has a significantly higher-average income than the Upper Hutt average.

At the time, it had 1776 residents who lived in 582 dwellings, of which just over half were male. Its marriage rate was significantly higher than average for Upper Hutt. Just over half its residents were Christian.

Police had no reports of the incident.