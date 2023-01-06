Children lose their Christmas presents in Hutt Valley fire

A fire investigator on scene at a fire that destroyed a house in Taitā. The occupants were uninjured but three boys lost all their Christmas presents.

Three young boys saw their Christmas presents go up in smoke in a fire that destroyed a house in Taitā.

Four crews from around Hutt Valley were called to the fire about 8.25pm on Thursday, Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said.

The Kāinga Ora house was extensively damaged. On Friday morning investigators were on site, looking for the cause of the blaze.

Penny Henare​ said the house was occupied by her daughter-in-law Tylah Carol Bannister​ and her three sons, aged 11, 8 and 4.

READ MORE:

* A New Year's Eve of fires burns into the morning

* Two evacuated after house fire in Lower Hutt

* House fire extinguished in Epuni, Lower Hutt

* Three children rescued from house fire in Porirua



The three boys had been to the beach and arrived at her nearby residence about half an hour before the fire broke out.

They were covered in sand, and she sent them home to change into new clothes. The speed at which the fire took hold amazed her, and she was thankful the boys and their mother were uninjured.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The house was extensively damaged.

The boys were still in their underwear when they fled the fire, and Henare said the family had lost all their possessions.

“The kids were crying because they have lost all their Christmas presents.”

The family was staying with them until new accommodation is arranged.

Neighbours had helped Bannister to try to put the fire out but on Friday morning Henare said it was obvious the fire was too fierce.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Penny Henare talks to police at the scene on Friday morning.

“It spread pretty quickly.”

It started in one of the children’s room but Henare had no idea what started it.

She was going to the Koha Shed in Taitā to get the boys clothing.

A neighbour who asked not to be identified said the fire was very intense.

NZ FIRE SERVICE Lint left in your dryer can be a fire risk.

“All we heard was screaming and yelling ‘there is a fire’ and people yelling ‘get out of the house’.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to support the family and replace necessities.