Lower Hutt house fire 'fully involved' as firefighters arrive

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Taita, Lower Hutt, on Thursday night. (File photo)

Emergency services are at a house fire in Lower Hutt.

Four crews from around Hutt Valley were called to the house fire in Taita, about 8.25pm on Thursday, Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said.

“It was fully involved on arrival,” he said, adding that crews were working to put the fire out.

All occupants were accounted for and there were no reported injuries, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known but it was not being treated as suspicious.