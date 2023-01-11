Occupant flees as Hutt Valley home burns

A house was destroyed in a Hutt Valley fire early on Wednesday morning.

A Hutt Valley home was destroyed but its occupant managed to escape as fire engulfed a Stokes Valley house early on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house fire on Horoeka St at 1.56am on Wednesday, Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson Murray Dunbar said.

Crews from Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt were called in to battle the blaze and remained at the scene at 10am. The fire was out.

The occupant of the house had safely escaped the blaze, Dunbar said.

READ MORE:

* Man in ICU after Friday morning house fire in Waitara

* Foxton house destroyed in morning blaze

* Fire that gutted Christchurch home no longer suspicious



Fire investigators would look into the cause but it was not thought to be suspicious.

Alex Williamson/Supplied The sole occupant of the house escaped safely when this Stokes Valley was razed by fire on Wednesday.

Witness Alex Williamson said he heard loud bangs during the fire which he thought were gas bottle exploding.

The house was destroyed, he said.