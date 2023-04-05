Leaking pipe and heavy rain behind Point Howard slip, review finds

A landslip took out a chunk of Howard Rd in Point Howard earlier in March, cutting power and water to 165 homes. (File photo)

Duplicate reports of leaks to council might have impeded the timely prioritisation of a leaking water pipe where a large landslip took out a chunk of road in Point Howard last month, a review has found.

The large landslip took a chunk out of Howard Rd in mid-March, leaving 165 homes without power and drinking water. Residents of the Lower Hutt suburb described the situation as “100% preventable” having raised the alarm about the leaking water main several times.

A joint review by Wellington Water and Hutt City Council released on Wednesday, found the landslide likely occurred due to a combination of a 22mm rainfall event the day before and a water pipe which had been leaking at a “moderate to high rate and saturated the near surface soils”.

Both Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry​ and Wellington Water chief executive Tonia Haskell​ apologised to residents for the disruptions caused.

The review found the leak had first been reported to both council and Wellington Water on January 9. Repairs were undertaken the morning the landslip occurred on March 14.

Residents provided accurate and timely information about the status of the leak, however, there was an inconsistency in the transfer of customer information between Wellington Water and council which impeded the timely escalation and prioritisation of this leak repair.

Duplicate reporting of leaks was averaging about 46% at the time of the landslip.

“The evidence of the nature of the leak and how it developed is within the information provided by the customers which indicated a leak that grew in size from 9 January 2023 until the slip occurred on [14] March 2023; with one exception on the 25th February 2023 where after a site visit WWL noted ‘should be done soon’,” the report stated.

BESS MANSON/STUFF A landslip at Point Howard in Wellington has caused disruption to services in the area.

It recommended council reviews its customer experience processes and training, including customer prompt resources for capturing key information.

It also recommended that Wellington Water reviews its processes and training for managing customer requests to ensure multiple calls by the same customer are treated as a complaint requiring a same-day response, create a “singe source of truth” for leaks statuses and ensure the leak prioritisation framework is implemented consistently.

Hutt City Council and Wellington Water met with residents on Wednesday night to discuss the review findings and provide an update on the slip and next steps.

Barry said residents had done a great job of bringing the leak to attention in the weeks prior to the slip.

“However, it’s clear from the review, that there were process failures from both organisations with how that information was collected and used.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry apologised to residents for the disruptions and acknowledged their frustrations. (File photo)

He acknowledged the frustrations of residents and said they were committed to doing better.

"We’ve also committed to completely replacing the water pipe in Point Howard rather than only repairing the leak. We’re focusing on that as a priority, along with fully opening Howard Road."

Haskell said Wellington Water had also changed how it prioritised leaks taking into account the geography of its location, with such changes also to be implemented across the Wellington region in other council areas.

“While the review was underway, the team made it a priority to identify leaks in similar circumstances to Point Howard and we have since identified and fixed six leaks which required immediate attention,” she said.