Truck with its driver still inside rolls into Hutt River

Skid marks could be seen coming off the highway towards the river, but the driver has been freed.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were called to reports of a truck rolling off River Rd near Heretaunga at 10.30am.

The driver appeared to be in shock but it was unclear if they were injured as crews responded, a spokesperson said.

The truck driver was removed using an aerial appliance and taken to a waiting ambulance.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed one patient was taken to Hutt Hospital in a moderate condition.

Four fire engines and an ambulance were at the scene. The river was flowing at a high level following Wednesday's heavy rain.

Firefighters were initially having difficulty reaching the driver, the FENZ spokesperson said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Rescuers at the scene of a rolled truck into the Hutt River, north of Wellington

Skid marks could be seen coming off State Highway 2 down towards the Hutt River.

The southbound lane of SH2 near Heretaunga is closed after the crash.

It is expected to be closed for some time while emergency services retrieve the vehicle.

The northbound lane remains open.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, as delays are likely.