Truck rolls near SH2 motorway interhchange north of Wellington

A truck has rolled at the SH2/SH58 interchange in the Hutt Valley.

Motorists can expect delays on a major entrance to Wellington after a truck rolled at an interchange.

NZTA said the crash happened shortly before 2pm on Saturday at the SH2/SH58 Haywards interchange in the Hutt Valley, and is blocking the southbound lane.

NZTA asks motorists to slow down and take extra care in the area.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a call about the crash at 1.40pm.

The driver had minor injuries.