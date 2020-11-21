Truck rolls near SH2 motorway interhchange north of Wellington
Motorists can expect delays on a major entrance to Wellington after a truck rolled at an interchange.
NZTA said the crash happened shortly before 2pm on Saturday at the SH2/SH58 Haywards interchange in the Hutt Valley, and is blocking the southbound lane.
NZTA asks motorists to slow down and take extra care in the area.
A police spokesperson confirmed they received a call about the crash at 1.40pm.
The driver had minor injuries.
Stuff