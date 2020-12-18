Hutt Valley trains resume after emergency, delays expected

Trains have been suspended until further notice on Metlink’s Hutt Valley line. (File photo)

All Hutt Valley trains were suspended until further notice due to an incident, which will cause delays as services resume to normal, Metlink says.

The transport provider wrote online that its Hutt Valley Line trains on Friday afternoon were suspended due to an emergency at the Lower Hutt suburb of Petone.

Police confirmed they were in attendance on Friday afternoon but no further detail was immediately available.

“Police have received a report regarding a concern for someone's safety” a spokesperson said.

Metlink later said it received clearance and services were resuming. “Please expect delays to train services as we get back.”