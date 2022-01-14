Man dies after Wainuiomata crash as investigation continues

A 35-year-old man has died after a crash in Wainuiomata on Jan 2 (file photo).

A 35-year-old man who was critically injured in a crash in Wainuiomata has died.

The man had been in Wellington Hospital since the incident and died on Friday morning.

Two others suffered moderate injuries in the single vehicle crash, which happened about 11.45pm on Coast Rd on January 2.

Emergency services attended the crash, and Coast Rd was closed the following day while police recovered the vehicle.

In a statement, police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

