Point Howard boil water notice lifted

The boil water notice issued to Point Howard residents in Lower Hutt has been lifted.

The notice was issued last Tuesday after a slip cut water supply to about 165 homes and restricted access to maintenance crews.

Wellington Water said on Sunday that residents who have private water tanks should flush them before use.

People who vacated their homes last week were advised to run a cold tap to flush their pipes or any other appliances connected to the water supply.

Hot water cylinders and header tanks might need to be drained and refilled, Wellington Water said.

After the slip last week, residents of the Lower Hutt suburb said the situation was “100% preventable” and said they had raised the alarm about the leaking water main several times.

A joint report into the slip by Hutt City Council and Wellington Water will be published on the council’s website once completeds. It is likely to be released in early April.