Local elections 2019: Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidates talk rates, housing and transport

With major roading projects coming to an end, rising rates and concerns about housing affordability, Kāpiti voters have plenty to sink their teeth into in upcoming council elections. As part of our election coverage this week we're profiling mayoral candidates throughout the region each day. All candidates were asked to provide a statement on why they are standing, and their views on the big issues facing their area. Content and photo are as supplied by candidates, who were asked to keep to strict word limits.

Supplied Gwynn Compton.

Gwynn Compton, 36, Public Relations, Independent.

"If Kāpiti is going to remain the community we love, then we can't keep doing things the way we have been. We're facing unprecedented challenges such as dealing with Transmission Gully opening and fixing the years of systematic issues at Council exposed by the report into toxic mould at Waikanae Library."

"I'll bring the fresh leadership, smart thinking, and community-led approach needed to meet these challenges, turn things around at Council, and seize the opportunities ahead of us. I'll also fight relentlessly to get government to play their part in funding the infrastructure and services we need."

"Rates need to be kept affordable. That means we can't afford to repeat the $2 million Waikanae Library toxic mould debacle. I'll ensure we uncover any other issues with community assets, be responsible with Council's finances, and make sure that ratepayers' money is used both efficiently and effectively."

"For two years Council has taken no meaningful action on Kāpiti's housing crisis. I'll fix the issues at Council that are holding back smart, medium density development and I'll push for the government to free up excess land and for it to fund and build more affordable and social housing."

"Public transport hasn't kept pace with roading improvements. New electro diesel-trains in six years might offer a handful of additional services, but fast and frequent commuter rail is only possible through electrifying the rail network to Ōtaki. I'll campaign tirelessly for the government and regional council to fund this."

Supplied Jackie Elliot.

Jackie Elliot, 54, KCDC Councillor.

"I look forward to representing you as Mayor of Kāpiti, bringing proven governance experience and smart thinking. Maintaining stability with prudent long term fiscal management is vital to lower inherited debt to fund future infrastructure upgrades. I am also working in planning future waste management, the Kāpiti Gateway project, and wish to see through the SH1 revocation and naming and Kāpiti Gateway projects, while making Kāpiti a safer place to live in. I look forward to representing the public and have a proven record as a strident advocate for the public of Kāpiti. Please read my policies on facebook or elliott4kapiti@gmail.com "

"Having the second to highest debt level in the country due to decades old borrowing does put pressure on all ratepayers. I have established a business rate differential and will continue lobbying to remove the Single Occupied Unit rates penalty for those supplying emergency housing. Keeping housing affordable is paramount."

"Housing - I will not vote to sell councils social housing and will continuing to lobby the Government to make KCDC and 59 other councils in NZ who own 12,000 social houses declared 'social housing providers' to access the M.S.D. funding for a 5yr complete healthy homes maintenance upgrade for all units here."



"I will continue to lobby for daily commuter train services connecting Wellington to Palmerston North. The 'Get Wellington Moving ' initiative should benefit all daily commute traffic to and from the city centre and I would love a daily tourist steam train operating on the main trunk line. Why not dream?"

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF K [Guru] Gurunathan.

K (Guru) Gurunathan, 65 years, Journalist, current mayor.

"I love serving people. Am also aware my success will encourage diversity in the local government sector. LGNZ's call for decentralisation of decision making has inspired me. Trusting and engaging local communities to make local decisions. Growth from the expressways need to be grounded into existing communities, their open spaces and local environments. After six years as councillor and three as mayor I'm confident of navigating the huge council machine to change. Including better engagement with the business and development communities. I want to improve health services for seniors and families. I'm passionate about driving digital education in schools."

"MSD's Housing Register says we have 93 in need of accommodation. Housing NZ's response is to build 13 new social houses. This is ridiculous when hidden demand is likely to be 300. We need a realistic partnership with government agencies. I support creating a council organisation to build social houses."

"Biggest transport need. Extend commuter rail to Ōtaki. I support GWRC's business case to Government for two new electro-diesel trains to replace the single old Capital Connection unit. It'll draw Palmerston North and Levin closer to Kāpiti, remove cars off the highway, and reduce Waikanae's significant car parking problems."

"A blunt tool, rates are always about affordability. Continue investing over $400,000 in rates remission and the additional cost of up to $150k to administer the government's rebate scheme. Almost 3000 benefited. It's a complex balancing act with 1/3 each of land, capital and uniform charges."

Supplied Martin Halliday.

Martin Halliday, 51, Business Owner and Community Advocate, Independent.

"Current involvement with community groups, community issues and having had business interests on the Kāpiti Coast, I am appalled and frustrated with what I have seen and experienced dealing with KCDC, as are many. The Kāpiti Coast is awesome, I'm stepping up to be counted by my community, www.martinhalliday.co.nz Kāpiti needs protection. Transmission Gully, township identity, community values, housing, our youth and elderly. There are many issues to be addressed. We don't want to become a suburb of Wellington. My skill set is in management, team building, community and I believe is fit for purpose as Kāpiti faces challenging times."

"Kāpiti wants the rates system reviewed. It will be! A councillor-lead portfolio will be created to deliver this in partnership with community. Kāpiti council income is reliant on rates. This portfolio will also realistically investigate development of alternate income streams. Your Needs, My focus."

"Current Housing Task force to encompass all housing groups under one umbrella, then formalised, assigned a councillor lead portfolio and empowered for delivery in partnership with community. A mix model approach to housing is required. Central Government to be aggressively lobbied for social housing. Consenting processes to be reviewed."

"I support rail electrification connecting Waikanae to Otaki. Introduction of a 3-filter approach to Council policy – Climate – Sustainability – Age Friendly Communities. These will be applied to future Council decisions around transport. Current Community access to Wellington hospital needs to be built on. Wouldn't a Kāpiti tram route be cool."