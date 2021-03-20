Kura students racially taunted for speaking te reo Māori and performing haka at council meeting

Fly over animated video showing viewers what the proposed Kapiti Gateway could look like

Year 12 students from a Ōtaki kura say they were subjected to racial taunts at a Kāpiti Coast District Council meeting, while a teacher and student were allegedly hit by a chair by members of the public gallery.

Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito were invited to attend the council meeting on February 25 to support Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Ati Awa ki Whakarongotai iwi who were gifting a Māori name for the new Kāpiti Island gateway centre, Te Uruhi.

But some of the students who attended said the event was blighted by numerous racist comments from “a handful” of unknown members of the public, with one asking: “Why do we need to listen to this monkey language?”

Randall Walker/Stuff Kapiti Coast District Council headquarters where students from a kura in Ōtaki were subjected to racial taunts.

Another asked: “Why are they speaking Māori? I should speak Chinese?”

READ MORE:

* Kāpiti District Council approve $4.5m 'gateway' centre, despite opposition

* Kura kaupapa Māori reconsidering relationship with Unitec after racism claims

* 'Low IQ vandalism': Kāpiti signs once again targetted by macron meddler



During the group's haka performance, people sitting behind the students heckled: “Sit down, there's only three minutes, sit down.”

In a letter of complaint sent to the council, seen by Stuff, tumuaki (head teacher) at the Ōtaki school Heni Wirihana Te-Rei outlined complaints she had received from her students following the event.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Rito competing at kapa haka competition at Nga Purapura in Ōtaki in 2014. (File photo)

“When they were performing a haka, a lady behind [the students] picked up a chair, which knocked into one of the teacher's head and one of our students' backs. Something I find particularly disturbing and bordering on assault,” Wirihana Te-Rei wrote.

Speaking to Stuff, she said the students were “shocked” by the experience.

“They have never been exposed to such in-your-face racism,” Te-Rei said.

The $4.5 million gateway centre – featuring visitor biosecurity screening, a gift shop, café and bar – was signed off despite opposition from some local businesses, and came amid criticism over a lack of community consultation.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Helmut Modlik, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira chief executive, is “appalled” by the racism faced by the Ōtaki students.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik was “appalled” to hear that, “in 2021, there were still New Zealanders of a mind to denigrate Māori people, to use abusive language, and apparently even jostling physically those supporting an exciting community initiative”.

Modlik was proud of how far the community has come in stamping out racism, but incidents like these underscore there was work to be done.

Kāpiti Coast mayor K Gurunathan said he didn’t hear or see any of the incidents take place, but condemned those responsible. However, efforts to identify them have been unsuccessful.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kāpiti Coast mayor K (Guru) Gurunathan says if he had heard the racist comments, he would have given the hecklers “their marching orders”.

“A lot of it is just bloody ignorance ... whatever happens in the chamber, the buck stops with the mayor’s desk, because that’s my chamber, and I have to ensure the safety of all. We need to do some serious thinking about how we manage that structurally, so this doesn’t happen again.

“If I had heard what was said, I would have given [the taunters] their marching orders,” Gurunathan said.

The complaint sent to the council was aimed at asking how students can feel culturally safe in council-run spaces. Gurunathan responded by writing to Race Relations Commission Meng Foon and both of men fronting up to speak with the students.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon went with Gurunathan to meet with the kura students in Ōtaki.

“I apologised to them for being put in that situation and for a failure to provide them with a safe space, so I apologised for that. At the end of the day, it’s my place. I was the host,” Gurunathan said.

Foon said the students were hurt by the incident, and that he felt “pretty sick” reading the contents of the complaint. “They’ll carry this for the rest of their lives.”

“I’m proud that they actually stood up and spoke about their hurt ... we are working with Kāpiti and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito for a restorative process,” Foon said.

As a result of the incident, Gurunathan was looking at installing cameras in the public gallery, while the way the council handles its relationship with mana whenua will also be scrutinised.