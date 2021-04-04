Person dies after car crashes into power pole in Ōtaki, Kāpiti Coast

The sole occupant of a car was taken to hospital but later died from their injuries after a crash on Tasman Rd.

A person has died in a serious crash in Ōtaki.

Emergency services were called to Tasman Rd in Ōtaki – a town in the Kāpiti Coast – after a car crashed into a power pole after 9.30pm on Saturday.

In a statement, police said the person, who was alone in the car, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died from their injuries.

Police said an investigation was under way into the circumstances of the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road was closed while a scene examination occurred.

Tasman Rd has now been re-opened.