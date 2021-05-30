Live: Ashburton residents warned to avoid travel, boil water notices in place for parts of the district as heavy rain continues ... read more

Houses evacuated after Kāpiti Coast vegetation fire which is now out

09:07, May 30 2021
A fire threatened homes in Raumati, KÄpiti on Saturday.
Sienna Gill
A vegetation fire in “difficult terrain” at Raumati on the Kāpiti Coast, which forced the evacuation of homes, has been extinguished.

Six fire trucks and one command unit were sent to the fire on Hillcrest Rd after receiving reports shortly before 6.15pm Saturday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said.

The fire ran between two residential streets. Toetoe bushes had caught alight.

The fire was put out shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

It was not known whether any houses had been damaged, FENZ said.

Stuff