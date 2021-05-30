Houses evacuated after Kāpiti Coast vegetation fire which is now out

A vegetation fire in “difficult terrain” at Raumati on the Kāpiti Coast, which forced the evacuation of homes, has been extinguished.

Six fire trucks and one command unit were sent to the fire on Hillcrest Rd after receiving reports shortly before 6.15pm Saturday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said.

Are you at the scene? Send images to newstips@stuff.co.nz

The fire ran between two residential streets. Toetoe bushes had caught alight.

The fire was put out shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

It was not known whether any houses had been damaged, FENZ said.