Kāpiti Coast vegetation fire near houses

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has sent a large contingent to fight a fire near residential properties in Raumati.

A vegetation fire in “difficult terrain” at Raumati on the Kāpiti Coast has prompted a swift response from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) with the blaze wedged between two residential streets.

Six fire trucks and one command unit have been sent to the fire on Hillcrest Rd after receiving reports shortly before 6.15pm Saturday.

A FENZ spokesman said “plenty of resources” were sent to the scene because the fire ran between two residential streets. Toi Toi bushes had caught alight.

It was not known whether any houses had been damaged, FENZ said.