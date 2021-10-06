Group created to 'save' Kāpiti Airport offers new future vision

Kāpiti Urban Air has been working with an architect to create its vision for Kāpiti Airport.

Retail and hospitality, an avionics hub, 2000 new homes and an airport less than half its current land area is part of a new vision for Kāpiti Coast Airport.

The plan for a reimagined airport was launched at business networking event on Wednesday by Kāpiti Air Urban​, a group formerly called Save Kāpiti Airport. The airport is owned by property developer Templeton Group, a which purchased the land in 2019.

Along with the new homes and an avionics tech hub, the group's ideas include an emergency management hub, commercial precinct, regional terminal, open spaces and eco-accommodation.

The plan shows the airport still operating​ and existing wetlands retained. A noise berm would be put in place for a new residential area on the west side of the airport land.

But the airport's chief executive, Chris Simpson​, said Templeton was taking the time to develop its own plans for the airport and had been working alongside hapū.

“I know nothing about [the group’s vision] and they don’t want to engage,” he said.

GORDON MOLLER/Supplied The west facing view of Kāpiti Air Urban’s vision for Kāpiti Airport.

Only 7 to 8ha of airport land could be built on and its consultants suggested that up to 400 houses could be created, Simpson said.

Working with an architect, Kāpiti Air Urban's proposed plans for the 110-hectare airport in Paraparaumu show a village of houses with space for a community hub.

It also hoped the site could become an avionics hub where people could work in airspace modernisation technology, urban air mobility and drone technology.

GORDON MOLLER/Supplied Architect's renderings of Kapiti Air Urban's vision for the airport. This included a medium-density village with up to 2000 homes.

Puketapu Ki Paraparaumu Trust chairman Tony Jackson​, speaking ahead of the plan launch, said it would be good to see Kāpiti Air Urban’s vision.

The trust remained in discussions with the owners of the airport, he said.

Marcel van den Assum​, a contributor to Kāpiti Air Urban, hoped the airport would become more incorporated into the urban environment.

John Nicholson/Stuff An aerial photo of Kāpiti Coast Airport taken in 2011.

The airport was a community asset, he said, and could stimulate the future of aviation alongside commercial and housing opportunities.

Funding had not been a major focus at this stage as the group was focused on building its vision, he said.

Kāpiti Airport manager Simon Lockie​, who is also an airport consultant, said while he admired the group’s enthusiasm, it had gone astray in the choice of airports.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Kāpiti Airport chief executive Chris Simpson is bemused to find that there are so few flight movements that he can easily get permission to walk on the main runway of the airport.

When it came to testing innovative aircraft, it was important to test away from heavily-populated areas, he said.

Kāpiti Airport, on the other hand, was surrounded by suburbs.

“The big hole is, who is going to pay for the facility because it’s privately-owned? If you're going to do what you're going to do – buying and running an airport is a big distraction from that.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The airport is located in Paraparaumu. (File photo)

“Instead, I would approach an airport that's owned by a local authority or central government that could offset the costs.”

Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan said there was a community perception that the airport was a community asset even though it was privately-owned.

He had seen Kāpiti Air Urban’s plan and said it was impressive. Gurunathan was also looking forward to seeing Templeton Group’s plan for the airport when that was put forward.