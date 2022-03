A crash has occurred between a truck and a motorcycle on the Kāpiti expressway, injuring a person. (File photo)

The Kāpiti Expressway has reopened near Raumati South, following a serious crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash, involving a truck and a motorcycle, occurred about 4.30pm, in the southbound lane.

One person was transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Police have thanked motorists for their patience while the road was blocked.