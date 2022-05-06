Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway could face delays due to Covid-19 disruptions

The Ōtaki traffic jam could be here to stay a little longer with a likely delay to the expressway’s opening date.

Holidaymakers and commuters hoping for an end to long weekend traffic jams at Ōtaki may have to wait longer than expected – and rein in their expectations.

The Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway will pick up from the northern end of the Kāpiti Expressway, and offer at least two lanes of unfiltered highway from Wellington to Ōtaki.

The project is due to be completed and open by the end of 2022, but Glen Prince, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s principal project manager, said opening day could be delayed.

“We’re making good progress on the project in spite of the significant challenges which Covid has thrown at us,” Prince said.

”Like most industries in Aotearoa, Covid has had a very significant impact on roading infrastructure and the completion of several key projects has been delayed, including Peka Peka to Ōtaki.”

Prince said lockdowns and alert level restrictions, as well as global supply chain constraints, had delayed works.

The road has already been delayed several times. It was meant to be open in 2020, but that became early 2021, before facing a further one-year delay.

Contractors were picking up the pace and making good progress, but Prince said Waka Kotahi was “currently working through what the ongoing Covid disruptions will mean for our target date of opening the expressway in late 2022”.

“It may be pushed out.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff With Transmission Gully now open, motorists are eager for Peka Peka to Ōtaki to open.

The expressway has cost $375 million to build to date, and the final cost is expected to come in just under $450m.

Prince said the cost includes a $50m upgrade Waka Kotahi decided to invest in.

“We’ve learned from the issues experienced on the Mackay’s to Peka Peka section of the Kāpiti expressway with damage to the road surface occurring soon after opening,” Prince said.

The Kāpiti Expressway was almost instantly beset by road works after opening, with parts of the road subsiding due to the gravel base used.

Prince said a more durable type of asphalt base was being used for the Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway.

“Using this type of asphalt will greatly reduce the need for routine maintenance, which in turn reduces disruption to drivers, and also reduced the potential health and safety risks for our maintenance crews working on the road network.”

While motorists can expect fewer delays due to the investment in better asphalt, Prince did warn that the long weekend queues at Ōtaki won’t necessarily be a thing of the past.

”People’s holiday journeys in and out of the capital will certainly be a lot less painful with Transmission Gully open and Peka Peka to Ōtaki opening soon, and of course we plan for the future to accommodate growth and increased demand for travel and the movement of freight,” Prince said.

Jericho Rock-Archer The expressway will have an improved asphalt base, which should lead to fewer road works.

“However, we can’t invest at a level or design our roads to accommodate the huge spikes in traffic that occur just a few times a year during holidays. If we did, the roads would need twice the capacity they have and those extra lanes would sit empty 95% of the time.”

Those queues are likely to lessen later in the decade, with the Ōtaki to north of Levin expressway set to start in 2025.

Waka Kotahi is currently consulting in the Horowhenua district, discussing the final route the road will take, among other things.

Construction of the road is expected to take four years, at a cost of $1.5b, with an opening date some time in 2029.