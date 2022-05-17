Council-owned Paraparaumu beachfront plots sold to hotel and apartment developer

These lots on Marine Parade in Paraparaumu Beach were bought by Kāpiti Coast District Council for $1.43 million in 2019. (File photo)

Two Paraparaumu beachfront plots have been sold to a hotel and apartment developer.

The Kāpiti Coast District Council (KCDC) bought the two joint plots at 26-29 Marine Parade, Paraparaumu Beach, for $1.43 million in 2019.

They have now been sold to Safari Group Limited which plans to build a mixed-use development on the site, including a 46-room hotel.

George Hickton, chairperson of the Kāpiti Coast Tourism Advisory Board, said the sale would enhance and activate visitor potential for the region.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff The launching site for boats heading to Kāpiti Island, in the distance, at Paraparaumu Beach, Kapiti Coast. The view near the site of the planned Kāpiti gateway building. (File photo)

A lack of commercial accommodation was a “real pain” for the district’s growing visitor economy, he said.

“People who want to come for a weekend away to experience our district have limited options when it comes to places to stay.”

The development of a hotel would enhance Paraparaumu’s beachfront and lift the atmosphere of the area, Hickton said.

Darryn Grant, the council’s strategic development director, also said the sale aligned with KCDC’s strategy to grow tourism in the area.

Roading projects like Transmission Gully had opened the district up to other regions, he said.

“The beach is a great entry point to the district [along with the] parks and shops. One of the things that has become apparent is the need for accommodation.”

Hickton said Kāpiti’s preparation for more tourists was under way.

“With anchor projects like Te Uruhi to open access to Kāpiti Island and the improvements planned for Maclean Park, this is a vote of confidence in what Kāpiti has to offer both to New Zealanders and visitors from around the world.”

Te Uruhi is the council’s $4.6 million gateway centre project, on Paraparaumu Beach which will provide biosecurity screening for visitors to Kāpiti Island and include a gift shop, cafe and bar.

Grant said the project was an example of value-added experiences bing offered in the region that would create jobs and strenthen the economy.

Settlement of the sale is scheduled for June 9 with any development at the site subject to relevant approvals.