Kāpiti Coast District Council almost doubled spending on communications in five years

Spending on communications staff by the Kāpiti Coast District Council has almost doubled in five years, with it committing more than $1 million on full-time positions and contractors in the previous financial year.

Kāpiti mayoral candidate Murray Lobb asked about the number of communications staff hired by the council. The response showed that the number had doubled in five years, from six in 2017/18 to 12 at the last financial year of 2021/22.

But during the same period, the number of media inquiries submitted to the district council dropped from 236 in 2017 to 38 as of early June this year, although the figure did not include requests sent to the Mayor’s office.

“Bizarrely as the number of media enquiries dramatically decreased, the Council dramatically increased their communication staff,” Lobb said. “Unnecessary and wasteful spending has become a hallmark of this council.”

Salaries ranged between $77,000 to $150,000 per year, costing the council more than $938,000 in 2021/22.

Out of the dozen staff, half were communications and engagement advisers and another four were hired to manage the council’s content and social media channels. There was also an events coordinator and an adviser for internal communications.

The council also spent more than $170,000 on three communications contractors to “support key projects or initiatives”, or fill in for full-time staff when they were on leave in the last financial year. This brought the total spent to more than $1.1 million.

Five years ago, during the 2017/18 financial year, the council spent $576,000 for six full-time communication positions and $72,000 to outsource work to two contractors.

The council’s organisation development manager Dianne Andrew wrote in a response to the request that taking on more communications staff was about increasing its engagement with the community.

“[It is] to meet the growing needs of the organisation, reflect changes in the way people consume information,” she said.

Outgoing mayor K Gurunathan said the communications team was needed for a wide range of functions and to keep the public informed.

“[They keep] our community informed of council decisions and key projects to managing and creating content for a range of digital communication channels, making it easier for people to participate in the democratic process,” he said.

However, Lobb said the cost for communications staff was “simply beggars belief” and dismissed it as “unnecessary”.

Voting at local elections closes at noon on Saturday, October 8.

Other Kāpiti mayoral candidates include Chris Mitchell, Janet Holborow, Rob McCann, Martin Halliday and Michelle Lewis.