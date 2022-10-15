First-time councillor named as Kāpiti's new deputy mayor

Newly-elected councillor Lawrence Kirby has been named as deputy mayor of Kāpiti. (File photo)

First-time councillor Lawrence Kirby​ has been named as deputy mayor of Kāpiti.

Mayor-elect Janet Holborow​, who herself served the past two terms as the district’s deputy mayor, said Kirby brought a “long history of experience in the social sector” as well as strong people and organisational skills.

“The community has been clear that they would like to see a more open and inclusive council, and Lawrence’s deep connections with the community make him ideally placed to bring a fresh perspective,” she said.

Kirby is one of several new faces who joined Kāpiti Coast District Council this year, with six of the 10 district councillors in their first term.

Holborow, who served as her predecessor K Gurunathan’s​ deputy for two terms and a further three terms as a councillor before that, narrowly edged out colleague Rob McCann​​ to clinch the top job by barely 250 votes.

She has promised to bring a “fresh approach”.

She said she was mindful of choosing someone who could bring the council and community boards together to address the challenges and make the most of the opportunities ahead in selecting her deputy.

The new councillors were supportive of her choice, she said.

“We have an incredible team and I’ve been talking to them all about the skills and attributes they bring so that all councillors will have roles which reflect their areas of interest.”

New Kāpiti Coast District Council mayor Janet Holborow says she will bring a “fresh approach” to the leadership. (File photo)

Kirby, who has has a degree in electrical and electronic engineering has lived in Kāpiti for 22 years.

He said he was both “surprised” and “humbled” to be offered the position.

“After chatting with her and my family, realised that we work together well and have complementary strengths,” he said.

“It is an honour to serve Kāpiti in this role and support Janet and the other Councillors as well as I can.”

He said earlier his lack of local government experience would not be an obstacle because being an outsider meant he could bring fresh ideas to the table and he wanted the decision-making process to include people who are struggling.

Kirby has worked in the community as a pastor and as a leader in the Community Sector with Kāpiti Impact Trust.

He is also the current Paraparaumu College Board Chair and works extensively with families, young people, volunteers and other leaders.