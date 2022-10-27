New chapter begins at Kāpiti Coast District Council with inauguration

Former Kapiti mayor K Gurunathan hands over the mayoral chains to his sucessor Janet Holborow.

A new era has begun at the Kāpiti Coast District Council with Janet Holborow taking over the mayoral chains from her predecessor K Gurunathan at this triennium’s inaugural meeting on Thursday evening.

New district councillors and community board members were welcomed to the Coastlands Theatre at Paraparaumu’s Te Raukura ki Kāpiti with a pōwhiri based on Te Atiawa protocol before they made a declaration and signed their oaths.

Representatives from the district’s three iwi – Te Atiawa, Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Ngāti Raukawa – were also present.

READ MORE:

* Kāpiti Coast district councillors looking for 'big, bold' action in plan for housing crisis

* Financial forecast provides 'case for change' with water reforms

* Waimea dam may go with flow into new water body



Justin Wong/Stuff Members of the new Kāpiti District Council are welcomed to the inaugural meeting with a pōwhiri.

The new mayor, district councillor Sophie Handford and three new Paekākāriki Community Board members were sworn into their roles with te reo Māori.

The district council had a massive revamp at the election, with six of its 10 current district councillors serving their first term.

Only Martin Halliday, Jocelyn Prvanov and Sophie Handford returned as sitting councillors from the previous triennium: Lawrence Kirby, Shelly Warwick, Liz Koh, Glenn Cooper, Rob Kofoed and Nigel Wilson were officially welcomed to the table.

Justin Wong/Stuff The new deputy mayor Lawrence Kirby taking his declaration.

The council also voted unanimously to confirm Kirby as the district’s new Deputy Mayor.

Holborow said it was important for the new council to build trust with iwi and the community to address the challenges ahead.

“The spirit of Kotahitanga of whanaungatanga is what I aim for our council to build with our community,” she said. “With those principles as our guide, we will be the most strong in the face of the challenges ahead.”

Justin Wong/Stuff Sophie Handford took her declaration in te reo Māori.

, Holborow said the next three years presented opportunities to think about how people lived, providing for the creative community and encouraging business development.

“The world is a very different place than the one we lived in when we stood here three years ago,” she said. “But here in Kāpiti, one thing is certain and that's the way our people come together in times of challenge to support each other through the pandemic, storms, floods and tornadoes.”

Absent from the ceremony were Districtwide councillor Liz Koh, and community members Tochi Begoich Sean McKinley, and Guy Burns.