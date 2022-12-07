Kāpiti Coast environmental groups want council to buy flood-prone land and turn it into a park

The property at 77-109 Kapiti Rd is up for sale and marketed as ‘prime commercial/residential land’

Environmental groups on Kāpiti Coast are lobbying for a block of flood-prone land in Paraparaumu that’s up for sale to be turned into a wetland park.

The 28-hectare land at 77-109 Kāpiti Rd is made up by two plots and was being marketed as “prime commercial/residential land” but the environmental groups are arguing the district council should buy the land and turn it into a park.

“We just think it’s entirely the wrong site to build commercial buildings or residential housing on,” said Paul Callister​, from Kāpiti Coast Biodiversity Project.

“There’s no major parks and open spaces in Paraparaumu, so it’ll be a fantastic wetland park.”

Stuff/Stuff Much of the block (framed in red) of 77-109 Kāpiti Rd is marked as flood storage by the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Much of the block is marked by the Kāpiti Coast District Council on its flood hazards map as storage areas, where the council said “ponding of floodwaters” was expected during severe weather.

An open letter to the council from groups such as Low Carbon Kāpiti, Forest and Bird Kāpiti-Mana and the Kāpiti Coast Biodiversity Project has received more than 650 online signatures so far.

The letter outlined that the land was part of the former great peat swamp that ran from Paekākāriki behind the front sand dunes through much of the district.

“Peat is a soil type that should not be built on due to its instability, its low bearing capacity, and that it is usually associated with flooding risk.

Jericho Rock-Archer Kāpiti Coast Biodiversity Project’s Paul Callister said peat, which is the land’s main soil type, releases 30 tonnes of carbon dioxide pec hectare if it’s dried. (File photo)

“Much of the site for sale is also situated in a flood zone. In a large flood, water can spill over from the Wharemauku Stream.”

Callister​ said peat should not be built on because drying it would release 30 tonnes of carbon dioxide per hectare, but the land would be suitable for a park.

Low Carbon Kāpiti’s Jake Roos​ said building on that block would risk more flooding down the Wharemauku Stream.

“It has a knock-on effect,” he said. “If the water can’t go into that space during a flood event that gets pushed downstream.

“If someone was to build [on that land], they would have to not only mitigate the fact that there will be flooding on that land, but to mitigate the runoff as well.”

Justin Wong/Stuff A district council spokesperson said they have nothing to add at the current stage.

Callister thought the signatures to the open letter showed the proposal resonated with a lot of locals.

“Kāpiti’s not a big area and everybody we’ve talked to is just really enthusiastic about the idea.”

As of August 2020, the 18-hectare plot on 77 Kāpiti Rd was valued at $9.9 million, while the separate 10-hectare plot on 109 Kāpiti Rd was valued at $8.19m. The sale deadline is Thursday.

The district council was approached for comment but a spokesperson from the district council said it didn’t have anything to add at this stage.