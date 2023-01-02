Second walker injured after falling from Escarpment Track

The Paekākāriki escarpment track runs along the hills above the Centennial Highway north of Wellington.

A second person has been taken to hospital after falling from the Escarpment Track along the Kāpiti Coast on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to the track near State Highway 59, Paekākāriki , about 6.45pm after reports of a woman falling.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Central Communications Centre shift manager Belinda Beets​ confirmed crews attended to help retrieve the woman who had fallen from the bank.

A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance said they transported one person with minor injuries to Wellington Regional Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Man seriously injured after falling from Escarpment Track

* Three people airlifted to hospital in separate incidents on Saturday morning

* Man collapses on ''Stairway to Heaven'' track



A spokesperson for police said the woman fell over and twisted her leg on the escarpment before she was brought out by a LANDSAR team on a stretcher.

It was the second such incident in a week after a man was airlifted to hospital having fallen down the track during a tramp.

The man was said to have been walking for 5 hours with no food or water when he fell, tumbling 30-40 metres over rock through bush before sliding about 100 metres next to State Highway 59 where he was spotted by a passing motorist.

He was airlifted to hospital for treatment for dehydration and cuts.

The 10km-long Escarpment Track runs from Paekākāriki to Pukerua Bay and it is estimated to take about 3-4 hours to complete.