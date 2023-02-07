Police identify man whose body was found off Kāpiti Island

Police have named Philip Lucas, of Palmerston North as the man whose body was found near Kāpiti Island in January. (File photo)

Police have identified the man whose body was found in the water near Kāpiti Island late last month.

The Police Maritime Unit and National Dive Squad recovered a body from the water near the southern end of the island about 1.30pm on January 25.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that it was the body of 69-year-old Palmerston North man Philip Lucas​ who went missing from Palmerston North on Christmas Eve.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

His death has been referred to the coroner, police said.