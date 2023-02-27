End the Te Uruhi/Kāpiti Gateway project, Kāpiti Coast councillors advised

Kāpiti Coast district councillors will be voting whether to scrap the Te Uruhi/Kāpiti Gateway project at a meeting this week.

The plan for a visitor centre at Paraparaumu Beach’s Maclean Park to house biosecurity screening facilities for visitors to Kāpiti Island originally had a $4.46 million price tag, which had since ballooned.

Papers for an additional council meeting on March 2 showed officials recommended councillors not proceed with the project because it was “not viable to progress” due to the significant cost escalation.

The latest cost estimate for the project has now blown out to $8.4m, $650,000 more than last year’s figure of $7.75m.

READ MORE:

* Kāpiti District Council approve $4.5m 'gateway' centre, despite opposition

* Kāpiti mayor accuses councillor of neo-colonialism in spending stoush

* Kāpiti Coast poised to become third council to declare a climate change emergency



“The projected cost increase is largely due to continued significant cost escalation within the construction sector across New Zealand and the extra contingency applied to the project,” officials wrote.

The district council has already spent $1.55m on the project, on works to upgrade the Tikotu Stream, design costs, professional fees, resource consent costs, and project management costs.

Fly over animated video showing viewers what the proposed Kapiti Gateway could look like

Out of the money spent, $1m came from the council and the rest of the $557,000 was paid for by funding from the Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The project has been allocated a total of $2.2m from the recovery fund and the council had received $1.11m so far.

The project already received resource consent at the end of last year.

If councillors decided not to proceed with Te Uruhi, council officials would explore other options to achieve the project’s proposed outcomes, which included promoting Kāpiti Island as a tourist attraction and to facilitate mana whenua story telling.

Justin Wong/Stuff The Kapiti Coast District Council will be meeting on Thursday to decide on the project’s fate.

The council has already secured $150,000 funding from the Better Off Fund, part of the Government’s Three Waters reform, to design and implement storytelling related to Kāpiti Island at Maclean Park.

The Te Uruhi development had been controversial from the beginning, starting off with a 3000-strong petition against it when it was first approved in March 2021.

It was also the backdrop to an incident when “a handful” of people made racist taunts to kura students from Ōtaki while they performed a haka at a council meeting to gift Te Uruhi its Māori name.

Districtwide councillor Liz Koh moved to axe the project last November but the motion was adjourned. She has moved another motion to end the project at next week’s meeting, and it was supported by councillors Martin Halliday, Glen Cooper, Nigel Wilson and Jocelyn Prvanov.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Waikanae Ward councillor Nigel Wilson said Te Uruhi had created a rift in the community.

George Hickton, the Kāpiti Coast Tourism Advisory Board chairperson, said it would be “very disappointing” for the local tourism industry if councillors voted to end Te Uruhi.

“We had seen this as a good opportunity to profile the Kāpiti Coast and using the attraction of Kāpiti Island as an icon to show what else there is to do in the region,” he said.

Wilson said it should be up to iwi to tell its own story instead of the council. The project had created a rift in the community and high levels of distrust at the council.

It was “time to mend some fences”, he said.