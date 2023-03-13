Kāpiti Coast preschool loses licence months after scathing ERO review

A Kāpiti Coast preschool’s licence has been cancelled months after a scathing review by the Education Review Office found it failed to meet most regulatory standards.

Centre Kidz Preschool, owned by the Centre Church at Paraparaumu Beach and governed by a board under the Centre Education Trust, had 21 children on its roll.

It told parents in late February that it would close down in early March. Its licence for an early childhood service was officially cancelled by the Ministry of Education on Monday, taking effect on Tuesday.

An Assurance Review conducted by the Education Review Office (ERO) last October found the preschool did not meet three out of four regulatory standards, relating to curriculum, health and safety, and governance, management and administration, describing them an “unacceptable risk to children”.

The ERO judged the preschool was meeting standards relating to premises and facilities.

On health and safety standards, the preschool was non-compliant in terms of procedures to monitor children’s sleep, daily hazard checks for dangerous objects, or hygienic handling practices with animals.

The ERO also said the preschool’s management did not keep consistent records for injuries or illnesses, or evidence that parents were informed if incidents happened.

The preschool was non-compliant in monitoring what food it provided, making sure documentations for excursions were complete, or keeping evidence of written authority from parents consenting the school to administer medicine and parental acknowledgement of medication given.

Google Maps/Stuff Centre Kidz Preschool at Paraparaumu was closed recently after a scathing review from the Education Review Office.

Other than safety standards and documentation, the ERO also said there had not been a system of regular appraisal.

The review office found the service did not comply with the curriculum in terms of supporting the right of each child to be confident in their own culture and encourages children to understand and respect other cultures.

“Greater monitoring of the service operation by the Board of Trustees is required to ensure the service consistently maintains the regulatory standards,” the report said.

In its report the ERO had recommended the Ministry of Education reassess the childhood education service licence issued to the preschool.

Centre Church and the preschool have been approached for comment. Both of their phone numbers are not currently active.

The Ministry of Education has been approached for comment. The ministry announced the licence cancellation in the New Zealand Gazette on Monday morning.