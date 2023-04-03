Kāpiti Coast District Council uses Three Waters funding to keep rates increase at 7.8%

The Kāpiti Coast District Council had reallocated funding from its Three Waters programme in order to cut a potential 12.4% rates increase to 7.8%.

The number was also slightly below the 7.9% rise forecast for the third year of the district council’s Long-Term Plan.

Officials told district councillors during Annual Plan workshops in February and March that rates increase would be as high as 12.4% because of economic factors. But councillors eventually agreed on four options to cut down the rates increase.

This included not funding parts of depreciation costs of its Three Waters infrastructure as its ownership would be transferred to one of the four publicly owned water entities on July 1 next year, as part of the Three Waters reforms. This would cut $441,000, or 0.5%, of rates increase.

READ MORE:

* ICC has a seriously unbalanced budget

* Nelson sends proposed 7.2% rates increase for public consultation

* Rates increase of 9.06% 'obscene'



The council also agreed to redirect $3.2 million received from the first tranche of Better Off funding under the Three Waters reform from community wellbeing projects to planned maintenance of the wastewater and stormwater network.

The projects affected, including installing a low emissions power source for the Ōtaki Pool and storytelling related to Kāpiti Island at Paraparaumu Beach’s Maclean Park, would be funded by the council’s general borrowing instead.

Justin Wong/Stuff Kāpiti Coast district councillors agreed four measures to bring rates increases from a draft 12.4% down to 7.8%. Absent: Kathy Spiers (File photo)

The move would need to be approved by the Department of Internal Affairs and must be discussed and agreed with the council’s iwi partners, but it could shave 3.8% from the rates increase.

Another 0.2% of the rates rise were shaved off because the Te Uruhi/Kāpiti Gateway project was not proceeding after councillors voted to end it last month. The final 0.1% reduction came because there were more ratepayers in the council’s area, spreading the rates burden.

Mayor Janet Holborow said a rates increase was “unavoidable” and “no stone has been unturned” by the district council to keep the impact low and she was confident their plan would deliver for communities over the next year.

“The reality is council is facing rising costs on all fronts,” she said. “The average rates increase is not because of any new spending. It is driven by external factors such as inflation, interest rates, increased labour costs and depreciation.”

KEVIN STENT Mayor Janet Holborow said rates increases was ‘unavoidable’ but the council has left no stone unturned to lessen the impact. (File photo)

There would be no consultation on this year’s Annual Plan because there had been no major changes to the district council’s strategic direction, outcomes, levels of service, and strategic assets, but the council would be running a public information campaign.

Elsewhere in the region, Hutt City residential ratepayers were facing a rates increase of 8.9%, while Wellington City Council’s draft Annual Plan proposed an average 12.3% rise in rates. Upper Hutt City Council has dipped into its reserves to keep the rates increase at 5.81%.